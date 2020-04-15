Fauci Says ‘There’s A Way’ For Sports To Return. Here’s How.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that “there’s a way” for sports seasons to return later this year, but with some restrictions in place.

When asked whether sports seasons are in jeopardy during an interview on Snapchat on Wednesday, Fauci outlined stipulations that would need to happen for sports events to return, which would include no spectators at games.

“There’s a way of doing that — nobody comes to the stadium,” Fauci said. “Put (athletes) in big hotels, you know, or wherever you want to play. Keep them very well-surveilled and have them tested every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family.”

After saying that’s how we’ll “let them play their season out,” Fauci refuted the idea that you can’t have sports without spectators.

“Well I think you probably get enough buy in from people who are dying to see a baseball game,” Fauci said, before saying that he’s “particularly” in that group because he lives in Washington, D.C. and that he wants to see the world champion Washington Nationals play again.

Fauci’s latest remarks come a day after President Trump griped about wanting to get sports back in season because he’s “tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old.”