Latest
14 hours ago
DeWine Comes To State Health Director’s Defense Amid Attacks
16 hours ago
Treasury Will Borrow Record $2.99 Trillion In Q2 To Fund Coronavirus Rescue Efforts
17 hours ago
McCarthy Clashes With McConnell On Accepting Quick COVID Tests From Trump

Fauci Rejects Right-Wing Theory Alleging That COVID-19 Came From Chinese Lab

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks during an unscheduled briefing after a Coronavirus Task Force meeting at the White House on April 5, 2020. (Photo by ERIC BAR... Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks during an unscheduled briefing after a Coronavirus Task Force meeting at the White House on April 5, 2020. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 5, 2020 7:52 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

On Monday, White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci dismissed the idea that COVID-19 originated from a lab in Wuhan, Chin, a theory President Donald Trump and his GOP allies have floated in recent days.

Fauci told National Geographic that the theory doesn’t hold up when examined through the lens of science.

“If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats, and what’s out there now is very, very strongly leaning toward this [virus] could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated—the way the mutations have naturally evolved,” the doctor said.

“A number of very qualified evolutionary biologists have said that everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that it evolved in nature and then jumped species,” he continued.

Fauci also pointed out that the notion that COVID-19 had somehow escaped from a Chinese facility after scientists brought it from the outside contradicts the theory’s underlining thesis that the virus came from the lab.

“That’s why I don’t get what they’re talking about [and] why I don’t spend a lot of time going in on this circular argument,” he said.

Trump, members of his administration, and right-wingers have been peddling the theory as the President attempts to dodge criticism of his response to the pandemic by deflecting the blame onto China. Trump has ordered the intelligence community to launch an investigation into the matter, but officials have yet to find hard evidence.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30