Fauci Cautions Against Declaring Victory In COVID Fight ‘Prematurely’ As Cases Drop In US

Though COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are going down while the number of vaccinations is ramping up, Americans shouldn’t get complacent about the state of the pandemic, warns top White House COVID-19 expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In an interview with the Guardian published on Monday, Fauci asserted that “[w]e don’t want to declare victory prematurely because we still have a ways to go.”

“But the more and more people that can get vaccinated, as a community, the community will be safer and safer,” he added.

Still, “We cannot abandon public health measures when you still have a degree of viral activity in the broad community in the United States,” the health official said. “Although we’re down to less than 30,000 infections per day, that’s still a lot of infections per day.”

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more than half of American adults had been fully vaccinated at the time of writing. And 62.6 percent of adults have had at least one shot of the vaccine.

“Today, in our current day, the accessibility and the convenience of getting a vaccine is really rather striking,” Fauci told the Guardian.