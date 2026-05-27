Far-Right Candidate Who Wants to Deport 100 Million People Wins GOP Runoff for Texas Oil Regulator

The Associated Press has called the Republican primary runoff race for the open Texas Railroad Commissioner position for extremist candidate Bo French, who defeated the incumbent by less than 15,000 votes.

The incumbent has not yet conceded.

French will face Democratic state Rep. Jon Rosenthal — whom French has labeled a “radical Democrat” — and Libertarian candidate Arthur DiBianca in November. The runoff primary race pitted French against Jim Wright, the incumbent chairman and a longtime figure in Texas’ oil and gas sector. With 95% of the vote in on Wednesday morning, French defeated Wright with 50.6% of the vote to Wright’s 49.4%.

French waged an eye-popping campaign for the seat on a platform that had little to do with the actual work of the office, supporting the deportation of 100 million people and railing against what he described as the “Islamification” of Texas.

I am deeply grateful for the support of TX Republicans across our state. Our campaign focused on defending oil and gas, and putting America First—and that’s exactly what I will continue fighting for as we turn our attention to radical Democrat Jon Rosenthal. https://t.co/fkiqFpA25V — Bo French (@bofrench) May 27, 2026

The Texas Railroad Commission oversees the state’s oil and gas industry, with the important role of setting regulations, ensuring safety and more. Traditionally, Texas’ system of electing commissioners to the board has meant that the industry has largely been able to regulate itself: oil and gas companies and their head honchos contribute money to candidates. Like Wright, many commissioners are elected after spending their careers running companies in the oil and gas sector.

But a confluence of events changed that this cycle. For one, there’s a split within Texas’ oil industry about environmental regulations: under Wright, the commission put forth limited new rules to contain massive environmental hazards around wastewater. Fracking, which produces more waste, has accelerated the problem with wastewater disposal, which in some cases builds up enough pressure to cause geysers of wastewater to erupt from the Texas soil.

While the big oil companies have largely acceded to the limited changes that Wright has championed as commissioner, smaller, independent oil firms are opposed to Wright’s regulations. They largely coalesced behind French, while large, multinational oil companies threw their support behind Wright. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) had said that electing French would destroy the state’s oil industry.

To draw attention to his candidacy, French campaigned on the kind of far-right culture war politics that Trump’s takeover of the GOP over the past decade has enabled. He’s supported deporting 100 million people; much of his campaign focused on demonizing Muslims. When asked to criticize specific problems in Texas’ oil industry, French resorted to blaming various issues on a push by the commission to consider diversity when hiring among contractors.

Republicans have controlled the Texas Railroad Commission for 30 years. The last Democrat to serve on the commission left the office in 1995.