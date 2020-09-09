Pool Boy: Falwell ‘Incapable Of Taking Responsibility,’ So He Threw Wife Under Bus

Latest
By
|
September 9, 2020 10:46 a.m.

Giancarlo Granda, former pool boy and business partner of the Falwells, said he wasn’t surprised by Jerry Falwell Jr.’s attempt to pin their salacious three-way relationship on his wife’s promiscuity, since he is habitually “incapable of taking responsibility for his actions.”

Now, Granda told Fox News, he’s the one paying the price for Falwell’s eleventh-hour face-saving attempts.

The Falwells “have been relentlessly harassing me and people close to me,” he claimed.

He said that he didn’t come forward earlier with details of the affair that dethroned Falwell, an evangelical scion who until recently helmed Liberty University, out of fear of retribution.

“I was afraid for a long time and was constantly reminded by the Falwells of how they would come after me if I spoke the truth, which is why it took so long to speak up,” he told Fox.

Granda maintains that while he was still working as a pool boy, Becki Falwell pursued him to have sex while Jerry Falwell watched, an arrangement that lasted for years.

The Falwells’ sex life, hypocritical to some and shockingly inappropriate to many who Falwell led in the evangelical community, might also have influenced the result of the 2016 election.

In excerpts from his new book, former lawyer to President Donald Trump Michael Cohen intimated that his suppression of racy pictures of Becki Falwell was tied to Jerry Falwell’s early, surprise endorsement of Trump which dealt a body blow to other Republicans challengers and boosted Trump’s candidacy.

“In good time, I would call in this favor, not for me, but for the Boss, at a crucial moment on his journey to the presidency,” Cohen wrote, per Reuters.

Falwell denied that the two things were related Tuesday, claiming that he only supported Trump because he wanted a businessman in the Oval Office.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
