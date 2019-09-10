Latest
49 mins ago
TN GOPer Claims He Was Just Kidding About Wanting To Get Rid Of Higher Education
WASHINGTON - MARCH 14: Television host Rachel Maddow arrives for a lunch hosted in honor of Prime Minister David Cameron at the State Department on March 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. Cameron is on an official visit to Washington, where President Obama will host him at a State Dinner tonight. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Rachel Maddow
1 hour ago
Trump’s New Favorite News Network Sues Maddow, MSNBC For Defamation
3 hours ago
Think Tank Reverses New Plan For ThinkProgress After Backlash From Union

Falwell Tries To Get FBI To Sleuth Out Alleged Liberty U Conspiracy Against Him

The President of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Jr., speaks at the Republican National Convention. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 10, 2019 5:25 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. wants the FBI to get to the bottom of what he claims is a conspiracy against him involving former university officials.

During an interview with Hill.TV on Tuesday, Falwell claimed former Liberty University employees and board members were in cahoots to smear him, leading to Politico’s blockbuster expose on the evangelical leader’s alleged self-dealing and decidedly un-Christianlike sexual behavior.

“Our attorneys have determined that this small group of former board members and employees, they’re involved in a criminal conspiracy, are working together to steal Liberty property in the form of emails and provided them to reporters,” he told Hill.TV.

Falwell said the FBI will review documents in the coming days, but the FBI did not confirm that claim.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: