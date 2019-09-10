Falwell Tries To Get FBI To Sleuth Out Alleged Liberty U Conspiracy Against Him

Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. wants the FBI to get to the bottom of what he claims is a conspiracy against him involving former university officials.

During an interview with Hill.TV on Tuesday, Falwell claimed former Liberty University employees and board members were in cahoots to smear him, leading to Politico’s blockbuster expose on the evangelical leader’s alleged self-dealing and decidedly un-Christianlike sexual behavior.

“Our attorneys have determined that this small group of former board members and employees, they’re involved in a criminal conspiracy, are working together to steal Liberty property in the form of emails and provided them to reporters,” he told Hill.TV.

Falwell said the FBI will review documents in the coming days, but the FBI did not confirm that claim.