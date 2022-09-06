Latest
2 hours ago
Trump Gets Special, MAGA Justice From Judge
3 hours ago
Judge Removes Cowboys For Trump Founder From Elected Office For Involvement In Jan. 6
6 hours ago
‘The Human Psyche Was Not Built For This’

Fake Trump Elector Brought MAGA Tech Guys To County Elections Office On Day Of Data Breach, Video Shows

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, attorneys for President Donald Trump, conduct a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, attorneys for President Donald Trump, conduct a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 pres... UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, attorneys for President Donald Trump, conduct a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 6, 2022 10:48 a.m.

One of the sham Trump electors brought tech operatives hired by MAGA lawyer Sidney Powell to a Georgia county’s elections office on the day there was a breach in the office’s voting system, surveillance video footage reported by CNN, the Washington Post and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows.

The footage reportedly shows the fake elector, then-Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham, escorting four technicians for SullivanStrickler — a data forensics company Powell hired in her bid to overturn the 2020 election for Donald Trump — to the elections office on Jan. 7 last year.

That was the day the office’s elections system was breached. Two of the technicians seen in the video with Latham, Scott Hall and Paul Maggio, have admitted to accessing a voting machine in Coffee County, per CNN. The Washington Post reported last month on how SullivanStrickler operatives copied data from a Dominion voting machine in Coffee County on Jan. 7.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the breach. Latham herself is a target in the Fulton County district attorney’s criminal investigation into Trump’s efforts to steal the 2020 election in Georgia.

One of Latham’s attorneys told CNN on Tuesday that his client “would not and has not knowingly been involved in any impropriety in any election” and “did not authorize or participate in any ballot scanning efforts, computer imaging, or any similar activity in Coffee County in January 2021.”

Surveillance video also reportedly reveals that infamous Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and fellow election-denying tech consultant Jeffrey Lenberg visited the Coffee County elections office several times after the breach. Both operatives are being investigated in Michigan over alleged attempted breaches of voting equipment in that state.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: