Fairfax Resigns From Law Firm, Though Sexual Misconduct Probe Came Up Empty

RICHMOND, VA - FEBRUARY 4: Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) talks with the press to address and deny a sex assault allegation from 2004 in the State Capitol February 04, 2019 in Richmond, VA. He denies . (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
The Washington Post/The Washington Post
By
July 2, 2019 9:07 am

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) resigned from his law firm on Monday, though an external probe of sexual misconduct accusations against him found no evidence of bad behavior during his time at the firm.

According to the Washington Post, Fairfax, a now-former partner at law firm Morrison & Foerster, had been put on leave earlier this year while the investigation was carried out.

The outside investigator did not look into the very public accusations made by Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson — the probe was only concerned with Fairfax’s time at the firm.

“It has been an honor to be affiliated with such a distinguished firm as Morrison & Foerster, and I wanted to allow them to conclude their investigation before announcing my departure from the firm,” Fairfax said in a statement. “But with that process completed, I have decided that, at the present time, it is best for me to focus my attention on serving the people of Virginia.”

