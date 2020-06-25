Latest
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 06: A New York Labor Department office is viewed in Manhattan
14 mins ago
Nearly 1.5 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims
51 mins ago
Three North Carolina Police Officers Fired For Racist Remarks
1 hour ago
Dozens Of Secret Service Officers At Trump’s Tulsa Rally Ordered To Self-Quarantine

Ex-Trump GOP Rival Carly Fiorina Says She’s Voting For Biden

AIKEN, SC - OCTOBER 2: Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina speaks to voters at a town hall meeting October 2, 2015 in Aiken, South Carolina. The former CEO of Hewlett Packard has enjoyed a rise in the polls since the second republican debate placing her into the top three with Donald Trump and Ben Carson. Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina speaks to voters at a town hall meeting on October 2, 2015 in Aiken, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
By
|
June 25, 2020 8:56 a.m.

Carly Fiorina, who was one of President Donald Trump’s Republican primary rivals in 2016, said on Wednesday that she plans on voting for Trump’s Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” Fiorina said during an interview with the Atlantic.

When asked if she was backing Biden, the former GOP presidential candidate said she’s “not voting for Trump” and that it was a “binary choice.”

“So if faced with a binary choice on a ballot: yes,” she confirmed.

Fiorina asserted that the U.S. needs “real leadership that can unify the country.”

“I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he’s demonstrated that through his life,” she said. “And I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now.”

During the GOP’s 2016 primary race, Fiorina briefly rose in the crowded field of candidates after she struck back at then-candidate Trump’s dig at her looks.

“I think women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said,” she retorted during one of the primary debates after Trump claimed his comments were about her “persona,” not her appearance.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30