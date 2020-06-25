Ex-Trump GOP Rival Carly Fiorina Says She’s Voting For Biden

Carly Fiorina, who was one of President Donald Trump’s Republican primary rivals in 2016, said on Wednesday that she plans on voting for Trump’s Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” Fiorina said during an interview with the Atlantic.

When asked if she was backing Biden, the former GOP presidential candidate said she’s “not voting for Trump” and that it was a “binary choice.”

“So if faced with a binary choice on a ballot: yes,” she confirmed.

Fiorina asserted that the U.S. needs “real leadership that can unify the country.”

“I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he’s demonstrated that through his life,” she said. “And I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now.”

During the GOP’s 2016 primary race, Fiorina briefly rose in the crowded field of candidates after she struck back at then-candidate Trump’s dig at her looks.

“I think women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said,” she retorted during one of the primary debates after Trump claimed his comments were about her “persona,” not her appearance.