Latest
17 hours ago
Manafort Client Laid Foundation For Theory At Center Of Trump’s Pressure Campaign
17 hours ago
READ: DOJ Releases New Batch Of FBI Memos From Mueller Probe Records Lawsuit
18 hours ago
Engel: I Will Use ‘All Legal Means’ To Force Pompeo’s Presence At Iran Briefing

Ex-Rep. Chris Collins Sentenced To Over 2 Years In Prison For Insider Trading

on August 8, 2018 in New York City.
Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) walks out of a New York court house after being charged with insider trading on August 8, 2018. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
By
|
January 18, 2020 10:12 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick sentenced former Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) to 26 months in prison for insider trading on Friday.

“You had a duty to meet and you betrayed that duty,” Broderick told the ex-congressman.

The judge handed Collins the sentence on his two federal charges of insider trading and lying to the FBI.

“I stand here today a disgraced former congressman,” the Republican said during the hearing. “I cannot face my constituents.”

Collins, who was one of President Donald Trump’s earliest supporters in Congress, initially pleaded not guilty after he was arrested in August 2018. Despite the indictment, he chose not to drop out of the 2018 midterm race and was reelected.

He then walked back his claims of innocence and resigned on September 30, 2019, one day before he switched his plea to guilty.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: