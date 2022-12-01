Ex-Girlfriend Comes Forward On The Record With New Violent Allegations Against Walker

Cheryl Parsa is the latest in a long line of women who have come forward with allegations of violent behavior against Georgia’s GOP senate nominee Herschel Walker in recent months and years. And she’s the first to come out on the record with accusations since he announced his Senate bid in August 2021.

Dallas resident Parsa described an intimate yet turbulent five-year relationship with Walker to the Daily Beast.

Parsa, who said she started her relationship with the former Georgia Bulldog in the 2000s, shortly after his divorce, detailed a 2005 incident that allegedly turned violent after she caught him cheating. Parsa told the Daily Beast Walker grew enraged when she caught him with another woman, put his hands on her chest and neck, and swung his fist at her. “I thought he was going to beat me,” Parsa recalled.

“He’s a pathological liar. Absolutely. But it’s more than that,” Parsa told The Daily Beast. “He knows how to manipulate his disease, in order to manipulate people, while at times being simultaneously completely out of control.” Parsa added that when she was in a relationship with Walker, he used his diagnosis as an “alibi” to “justify lying, cheating, and ultimately destroying families.”

Parsa is certainly not the only woman to come forward with similar accusations against the Republican nominee. Allegations of abusive, threatening and often violent behavior have surfaced about Walker for years, with many coming to light in recent weeks and months as he faces Sen. Ralphael Warnock (R-GA) in a neck and neck Senate runoff next week. Some of the women who have come forward anonymously in recent weeks have alleged the supposedly-staunch anti-abortion advocate pressured them and paid for them to terminate pregnancies in years past.

Here’s a rundown of the other allegations the former football star turned politician has stacked up against him: