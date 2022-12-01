Ex-Girlfriend Comes Forward On The Record With New Violent Allegations Against Walker

Cheryl Parsa is the latest in a long line of women who have come forward with allegations of violent behavior against Georgia’s GOP senate nominee Herschel Walker in recent months and years. And she’s the first to come out on the record with accusations since he announced his Senate bid in August 2021.
Dallas resident Parsa described an intimate yet turbulent five-year relationship with Walker to the Daily Beast.
Parsa, who said she started her relationship with the former Georgia Bulldog in the 2000s, shortly after his divorce, detailed a 2005 incident that allegedly turned violent after she caught him cheating. Parsa told the Daily Beast Walker grew enraged when she caught him with another woman, put his hands on her chest and neck, and swung his fist at her. “I thought he was going to beat me,” Parsa recalled.
“He’s a pathological liar. Absolutely. But it’s more than that,” Parsa told The Daily Beast. “He knows how to manipulate his disease, in order to manipulate people, while at times being simultaneously completely out of control.” Parsa added that when she was in a relationship with Walker, he used his diagnosis as an “alibi” to “justify lying, cheating, and ultimately destroying families.”
Parsa is certainly not the only woman to come forward with similar accusations against the Republican nominee. Allegations of abusive, threatening and often violent behavior have surfaced about Walker for years, with many coming to light in recent weeks and months as he faces Sen. Ralphael Warnock (R-GA) in a neck and neck Senate runoff next week. Some of the women who have come forward anonymously in recent weeks have alleged the supposedly-staunch anti-abortion advocate pressured them and paid for them to terminate pregnancies in years past.
Here’s a rundown of the other allegations the former football star turned politician has stacked up against him:
- Cindy Grossman — Walker’s ex-wife — has long claimed Walker was abusive and threatened to kill her while they were married, and has alleged Walker held a razor to her throat and, in a separate instance, a gun to her temple.
- A friend of Walker’s ex-wife claimed Walker threatened and stalked her in Texas in 2002. A police report obtained by CNN showed the woman told the police that the former Georgia Bulldog had been following her, and had previously made “threats to her” and had “her house watched.”
- Another police report obtained by the Associated Press revealed police in Irving, Texas had to confiscate Walker’s handgun after his therapist called 911 for his “volatile” behavior, scaring his ex-wife Grossman, and mentioning “having a shootout” with police.
- An ex-girlfriend told police in 2012 that Walker threatened to kill her after she tried to break up with him, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The allegations detailed that Walker threatened to “blow her head off” and then kill himself.
- Another ex-girlfriend alleged Walker paid her $700 for an abortion in 2009, according to the Daily Beast. To support her claims the unidentified woman shared a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.
- One of Walker’s sons, a popular conservative social media star Christian Walker, came forward in a video he posted on Twitter, saying Walker committed “atrocities” against his mom. He also alleged he has been an absent father to his four children.
- In October, a second woman, identified as Jane Doe and represented by big time attorney Gloria Allred, accused Walker of pressuring her to get an abortion and giving her cash to pay for it. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child,” Doe said in an interview with ABC News. “And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him that I would not be safe and that the child would not be safe.”