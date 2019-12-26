Latest
Evangelical Editor Who Quit Likens Ex-Employer’s Embrace Of Trump To Breitbart

By
|
December 26, 2019 3:23 p.m.
The former politics editor of an evangelical publication who recently quit over the magazine’s pro-Trump stance likened his former employer to the right-wing news site Breitbart.

During an interview with CNN Thursday, former Christian Post editor Napp Nazworth said his publication’s recent editorial in support of Trump was “some sort of odd conspiratorial thinking,” which he likened to Breitbart’s Trump coverage.

In the Christian Post editorial, the publication noted that Trump still enjoys high favorability among evangelicals, and argued that “government elites” had worked together to compromise “due process” for the President “after illegally manipulating the nation’s national security and law enforcement apparatus behind the scenes, to depose a duly-elected sitting president.”

The pro-Trump editorial was published in response to a Christianity Today editorial last week that called for Trump’s removal from office. That editorial made waves as it was the first from a prominent evangelical publication to speak out in favor of impeachment.

Nazworth ended up quitting once he learned the Christian Post intended to not only publish the pro-Trump article, but also to give ongoing support to the President. Nazworth told CNN his former employer’s enthusiastic embrace of Trump was odd — in the past the magazine published editorials highly critical of Trump, including one that said he was a “scam.”

“We all agreed back then and understood who Donald Trump was,” Nazworth said. “I didn’t change my mind about Donald Trump, but some of the other editors did.”

“I’m worried now that without me there, that, you know, it will no longer be a place that presents the alternative view to team Trump and the evangelicals who support him,” Nazworth added.

Nazworth said he felt he couldn’t stay and support the direction the magazine was taking.

“I warned them. If you go down this road and join team Trump, then that will destroy the reputation of The Christian Post,” Nazworth said. “We had reached the impasse and I really had no other choice but to leave.”

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
