Esper: Soleimani Caught ‘Red-Handed’ Plotting With Another Terrorist Leader Before Strike

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 30: Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi addresses the media during a press conference at the Chancellery on April 30, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. This is Andul-Mahdi's first official visit to Germany since he became prime minister in 2018. (Photo by Michele Tantussi/Getty Images)
No Take-Backs! Iraq Still Expects US Withdrawal Mistakenly Promised In DOD Letter
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President of the United States and White House Advisor, speaks to during an on-camera interview at the White House on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conway criticized former FBI Director James Comey and fiercely defended President Trump against Democrats in the Impeachment proceedings during the interview. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Conway Deflects Trump War Crimes Question By Accusing Reporters Of 'Engaging In Hypotheticals'
January 7, 2020 1:49 p.m.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday that Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was caught “red-handed” plotting in Baghdad with another terrorist leader just before the U.S. launched the drone strike that killed him.

“The fact of the matter is, Soleimani was caught red-handed on the ground in Baghdad, one terrorist leader of a terrorist organization meeting with another terrorist leader to synchronize and plan additional attacks on American forces, diplomats and facilities,” he said on CNN.

When pressed on the immediacy of the threat, Esper said that he thinks the attack would have happened in “a matter of days, certainly no more than weeks.”

His explanation, while still vague, holds together better than what Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered earlier on Tuesday.

Pompeo both pointed to Soleimani’s history of violence and attacks against Americans as rationale for the strike, seemingly switching away from the imminent attack defense to one of retribution. He did add that Soleimani was working to build up a “network of campaign activities” that could “potentially” end with American deaths.

The administration has struggled to coalesce behind one explanation for the sudden strike, bouncing between preemptive and retroactive rationales and declining to share any real specifics.

One point officials have come together on — including Esper and Pompeo — is that President Donald Trump’s threat to attack Iranian cultural sites, should tensions escalate, is an empty one.

“I have no doubt in my mind that at the end of the day, we will follow the laws of armed conflict if we end up in a situation with Iran, and that the commander in chief will only give us legal orders,” Esper said, referring to the war crime Trump put on the table.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City.
