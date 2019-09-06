Media Twitter Dunks On Eric Trump For Complaining About Reporter Doing Journalism

Eric Trump took to Twitter Friday to launch his latest attack against the media: criticizing Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold for doing … journalism.
In a Friday afternoon tweet, the President’s son went after Fahrenthold for reaching out to a Trump Organization employee as a potential source. In the email, Fahrenthold offers the Trump Organization employee an opportunity to speak “on background” or to send documents anonymously.
These are the tactics used by the @WashingtonPost. @JeffBezos – you should be very proud… 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9RO91n7XGX
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 6, 2019
Soon after Trump’s tweet was posted, journalists and media personalities from across the country proceeded to dunk on his latest media gripe:
quite nice of Eric Trump to show young journalists everywhere a model template for reaching out to sources https://t.co/VguBQ4Spkq
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 6, 2019
Lol is this supposed to make Fahrenthold look bad? He looks like a total pro here https://t.co/nsOOGAqvxe
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 6, 2019
Outrageous! Next you're gonna tell us postal workers sort and deliver mail
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 6, 2019
Basic reporting via polite emails?
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 6, 2019
This email sent by @Fahrenthold to a potential source is not only perfectly appropriate for a reporter to send, David goes above and beyond in how transparent and professional he is. https://t.co/yPhcFyAizR
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 6, 2019
It’s called Reporting 101.
Thanks for pointing out @Fahrenthold’s professionalism to Bezos.
— Marcus Baram (@mbaram) September 6, 2019
Bezos, peering into the Washington Post newsroom: I'm shocked, shocked to find that journalism is going on in here!
— Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) September 6, 2019
This is called reporting, Eric
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 6, 2019
Damn, Eric back on top of the Who Is The Dumb One Trump family power rankings. YOUR MOVE, DON JUNIOR
— Erin Sharpie Meteorologist Ryan (@morninggloria) September 6, 2019
😂😂😂 This is the best self-own since your birth.
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 6, 2019