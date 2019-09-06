Media Twitter Dunks On Eric Trump For Complaining About Reporter Doing Journalism

Eric Trump took to Twitter Friday to launch his latest attack against the media: criticizing Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold for doing … journalism.

In a Friday afternoon tweet, the President’s son went after Fahrenthold for reaching out to a Trump Organization employee as a potential source. In the email, Fahrenthold offers the Trump Organization employee an opportunity to speak “on background” or to send documents anonymously.

These are the tactics used by the @WashingtonPost. @JeffBezos – you should be very proud… 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9RO91n7XGX — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 6, 2019

Soon after Trump’s tweet was posted, journalists and media personalities from across the country proceeded to dunk on his latest media gripe:

quite nice of Eric Trump to show young journalists everywhere a model template for reaching out to sources https://t.co/VguBQ4Spkq — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 6, 2019

Lol is this supposed to make Fahrenthold look bad? He looks like a total pro here https://t.co/nsOOGAqvxe — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 6, 2019

Outrageous! Next you're gonna tell us postal workers sort and deliver mail — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 6, 2019

Basic reporting via polite emails? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 6, 2019

This email sent by @Fahrenthold to a potential source is not only perfectly appropriate for a reporter to send, David goes above and beyond in how transparent and professional he is. https://t.co/yPhcFyAizR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 6, 2019

It’s called Reporting 101.

Thanks for pointing out @Fahrenthold’s professionalism to Bezos. — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) September 6, 2019

Bezos, peering into the Washington Post newsroom: I'm shocked, shocked to find that journalism is going on in here! — Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) September 6, 2019

This is called reporting, Eric — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 6, 2019

Damn, Eric back on top of the Who Is The Dumb One Trump family power rankings. YOUR MOVE, DON JUNIOR — Erin Sharpie Meteorologist Ryan (@morninggloria) September 6, 2019