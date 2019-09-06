Latest
SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO - MAY 2, 2019: A book containing the Mueller Report and related materials presented by The Washington Post is among books for sale in a Santa Fe, New Mexico, bookstore. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Author Asks SCOTUS To Review Case With Mueller Grand Jury Material Implications
3 hours ago
ThinkProgress Shuts Down After Unsuccessful Search For New Publisher
5 hours ago
AZ GOP Vows To Stop Mark Kelly — Husband Of Gabby Giffords — ‘Dead In His Tracks’

Media Twitter Dunks On Eric Trump For Complaining About Reporter Doing Journalism

US businessman and son of the US president Eric Trump attends a French-US ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, northwestern France, on June 6, 2019, as part of D-D... US businessman and son of the US president Eric Trump attends a French-US ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, northwestern France, on June 6, 2019, as part of D-Day commemorations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Allied landings in Normandy. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 6, 2019 5:49 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Eric Trump took to Twitter Friday to launch his latest attack against the media: criticizing Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold for doing … journalism.

In a Friday afternoon tweet, the President’s son went after Fahrenthold for reaching out to a Trump Organization employee as a potential source. In the email, Fahrenthold offers the Trump Organization employee an opportunity to speak “on background” or to send documents anonymously.

Soon after Trump’s tweet was posted, journalists and media personalities from across the country proceeded to dunk on his latest media gripe:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: