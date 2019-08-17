Epstein Lawyers: ‘We Are Not Satisfied With The Conclusions Of The Medical Examiner’

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein said Friday that they were “not satisfied with the conclusions of the medical examiner” that Jeffrey Epstein had died of suicide by hanging in jail a week ago.

In a statement, Epstein’s lawyers said his defense team “fully intends to conduct its own independent and complete investigation into the circumstances and cause of Mr. Epstein’s death.”

That will include, they wrote, “legal action to view the pivotal videos — if they exist as they should — of the area proximate to Mr. Epstein’s cell during the time period leading to his death.”

In a statement Friday, Dr. Barbara Sampson, chief medical examiner of New York City, said she had determined “after a careful review of all investigative information, including complete autopsy findings” that Epstein had died of suicide by hanging in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

Before his death, in order to avoid spending time in his cell, Epstein “paid numerous lawyers to visit the jail for as many as 12 hours a day” so that he and the lawyers had access to the private meeting room used for attorney-client visits, the New York Times reported Saturday citing unnamed people who saw the meetings.

On his last day alive, the Times reported, Epstein sat for hours with his lawyers. Overnight, according to the medical examiner, he killed himself by hanging.