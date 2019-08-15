Autopsy: Unusual Bone Breakages Deepen Mystery Of Epstein’s Death

An autopsy has revealed broken bones in Jeffrey Epstein’s neck, bringing up a flurry of new questions about how he died.

According to experts who talked to the Washington Post, his injuries — including a broken hyoid bone — are typically more consistent with death by homicidal strangulation than by suicidal hanging.

Epstein was found hanging in his cell in the Manhattan Correctional Center Saturday morning.

New York chief medial examiner Barbara Samson listed his cause of death as “pending” and is reportedly investigating more deeply the hours before Epstein’s death.

The new revelations are likely to touch off more conspiracy theories, which cropped up immediately after the news broke. President Donald Trump himself has been peddling a baseless hypothesis that the Clintons were involved in Epstein’s death to ensure that Bill, with whom Epstein was acquainted, was kept out of the story.