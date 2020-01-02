Latest
19 mins ago
In Apparent Pardon Play, Blagojevich Writes From Prison That Dems Would Impeach Lincoln
2 days ago
Corey Lewandowski Abandons Potential Senate Bid–But Insists He Totally Would’ve Won
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 05: Alex Jones of Inforwars, a news conference outside a Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing in Dirksen Building where Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook COO, and Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, were testifying on the influence of foreign operations on social media on September 5, 2018. Jones has recently been banned from social media platforms. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 days ago
Alex Jones, InfoWars Ordered To Pay $100,000 In Legal Fees In Sandy Hook Case

Even A Mostly Trump-Appointed Advisory Board Disagrees With Admin’s EPA Proposals

US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after making a video call to the troops stationed worldwide at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, on December 24, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / A... US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after making a video call to the troops stationed worldwide at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, on December 24, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 2, 2020 8:31 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

A panel of scientific advisers, the majority of whom were appointed by President Trump, are criticizing Trump administration environmental proposals, saying several new rules meant to rollback environmental regulations are at odds with established science, the Washington Post reported. 

The EPA’s Scientific Advisory Board published four draft reports on the administration’s planned rule changes, which include new rules that control waterways and wetlands and that determine the gas mileage of U.S.-made automobiles.

The panel of scientists argued that some of the rule changes are in conflict with known science. For example, the waterway regulations decrease “protection for our Nation’s waters and does not support the objective of restoring and maintaining ‘the chemical, physical and biological integrity’ of these waters,” the panel wrote, according to CNN.

The panel expressed issues with three of the four draft rule changes posted online this week.

“The reports they posted are draft and will be discussed at their next meeting,” an EPA spokeswoman told CNN. “The final commentary and reports will be developed soon after the public meeting and then sent to the administrator.”

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: