Engel Says Pompeo Hasn’t Been Cooperating With Impeachment Inquiry

House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Eliot Engel (D-NY) said on Sunday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hasn’t been cooperating with House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan asked Engel, whose committee is one of the three House committees leading the impeachment inquiry, about Pompeo’s attitude toward the inquiry after he ignored the deadline for the committees’ subpoena on Friday.

“Well, he’s not complying with the inquiry so far,” the Democratic lawmaker responded, adding that discussions are “ongoing.”

“We’re hoping that he will comply,” Engel said.

On Saturday, Pompeo told reporters that the State Department had sent a letter to Congress on Friday night in response to the subpoena.

“We will obviously do all the things we are required to do by law,” he said, without explaining what the letter said.

Pompeo after missing House subpoena deadline in impeachment inquiry: The State Department "will obviously do all the things we are required to do by law." pic.twitter.com/hY4V8HpkZ3 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 6, 2019

Last week, Pompeo wrote a defiant letter to the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, and Oversight committee telling them that he would not allow State Department employees to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

