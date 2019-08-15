Latest
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks to a reporter at of the election party of public defender Tiffany Caban moments before she claimed victory in the in the Queens District Attorney Democratic Primary election, June 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Running on a progressive platform that includes decriminalizing sex work and closing the Rikers Island jail, Caban narrowly defeated Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and scored a shocking victory for city's the progressive grassroots network and criminal justice movement (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Trump-Appointed US Attorney Blames Philadelphia DA For Police Shooting
1 hour ago
House Judiciary Subpoenas Lewandowski, Ex-WH Aide Dearborn
UNITED STATES - JULY 15: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., arrives for a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center responding to negative comments by President Trump that were directed at the freshmen House Democrats on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
Rep. Omar: Israel Is Implementing Trump’s Muslim Ban By Banning Us
news The Right-Wing Media

Emails Expose Treasury Department’s Chummy Relationship With Fox News

on October 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
August 15, 2019 4:09 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Newly uncovered emails between Fox News and President Donald Trump’s Treasury Department reveal a cozy relationship between the conservative news network and the Trump administration.

The Hollywood Reporter got ahold of the emails on Thursday, which mostly included the Treasury’s correspondences with Fox, but also at least one with the far-right media organization Breitbart.

Many of the exchanges were to and from former Fox contributor Tony Sayegh, who served as the Treasury’s assistant secretary for public affairs until May.

In the emails, a Fox Business Network reporter corresponded with Sayegh to offer his thoughts the Trump administration’s sought-after tax cuts in 2017.

“Take the BIG TAX CUTS NOW…a long-term deal with small cuts is useless,” Fox Business Network host David Asman wrote to Sayegh on April 25, 2017. “NOTHING IS PERMANENT IN WASHINGTON. Big tax cuts now give the economy the push it needs.”

The Treasury staffer responded by thanking Asman for “these thoughts,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The Fox Business host told Sayegh several days later that a large portion of one of the network’s programs would be dedicated to discussing Trump’s tax proposals, to which Sayegh responded, “You’re the man.”

Breitbart economics editor John Carney reached out to Sayegh on August 29 that same year asking for “a few good details” on the tax policies “to counter stuff MSM is already churning out to attack POTUS.”

“Will see what we can do,” he replied.

The cozy exchanges recall similarly friendly contacts between former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Fox host Sean Hannity, during which Manafort thanked Hannity for his flattering coverage of Manafort’s criminal case.

Fox News representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Read more about the Treasury’s correspondences with Fox here.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: