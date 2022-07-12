Ellipse Rally Organizers Planned Second Event Outside SCOTUS On Jan. 6

Organizers of former President Trump’s fateful Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse had another event planed that day – outside of the Supreme Court.

The Jan. 6 Committee released a text message from rally organizer Kylie Kremer to Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and MAGA diehard sine qua non.

“This stays only between us, we are having a second stage at the Supreme Court again after the ellipse,” Kremer wrote to Lindell on Jan. 4. “POTUS is going to have us march there/the Capitol.”

The message confirms TPM’s reporting from December – that Kremer and her mother, Tea Party activist and Women for America First founder Amy Kremer – planned a rally outside the Supreme Court for the afternoon of Jan. 6.

As TPM previously reported, security guards were hired to protect the rally and assembled outside the Supreme Court that day, along with sound and stage equipment. But as the insurrection took place and the police response blocked the route, VIP attendees including the Kremers and conservative YouTube commentators Diamond & Silk were unable to attend.

It’s not clear whether the rally outside the Supreme Court was set up for Trump to speak at specifically. To reach the Supreme Court by foot from the Ellipse, one would need to walk either around – or through – the Capitol.

Kremer wrote in the text released by the panel that “it cannot get out about the second stage because people will try and set up another and Sabotage it.

“It can also not get out about the march because I will be in trouble with the national park service and all the agencies but POTUS is going to just call for it ‘unexpectedly,'” she added.

An exhibit released by the Jan. 6 Committee.

Committee member Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) released a draft tweet from Trump as part of the segment, in which he announced both his speech at the rally on the Ellipse and a “March to the Capitol after.”

“The evidence confirms this was not a spontaneous call to action, but rather was a deliberate strategy decided upon in advance by the President,” she said.