Latest
2 hours ago
How An Enraged Trump Edited His Jan. 6 Rally Speech To Target Pence
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, attorneys for President Donald Trump, conduct a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
The White House Meeting That Drove ‘Team Sane’ Insane
7 hours ago
Trump Rally In North Carolina Rescheduled As Ex-POTUS Is Set To Testify Under Oath

Ellipse Rally Organizers Planned Second Event Outside SCOTUS On Jan. 6

TPM earlier broke the story about rally organizers' plans outside the Supreme Court.
A video of former President Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell speaking is shown on a screen as the House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol hold a hearing on Capitol Hi... A video of former President Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell speaking is shown on a screen as the House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol hold a hearing on Capitol Hill on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JABIN BOTSFORD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 12, 2022 3:46 p.m.

Organizers of former President Trump’s fateful Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse had another event planed that day – outside of the Supreme Court.

The Jan. 6 Committee released a text message from rally organizer Kylie Kremer to Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and MAGA diehard sine qua non.

“This stays only between us, we are having a second stage at the Supreme Court again after the ellipse,” Kremer wrote to Lindell on Jan. 4. “POTUS is going to have us march there/the Capitol.”

The message confirms TPM’s reporting from December – that Kremer and her mother, Tea Party activist and Women for America First founder Amy Kremer – planned a rally outside the Supreme Court for the afternoon of Jan. 6.

As TPM previously reported, security guards were hired to protect the rally and assembled outside the Supreme Court that day, along with sound and stage equipment. But as the insurrection took place and the police response blocked the route, VIP attendees including the Kremers and conservative YouTube commentators Diamond & Silk were unable to attend.

It’s not clear whether the rally outside the Supreme Court was set up for Trump to speak at specifically. To reach the Supreme Court by foot from the Ellipse, one would need to walk either around – or through – the Capitol.

Kremer wrote in the text released by the panel that “it cannot get out about the second stage because people will try and set up another and Sabotage it.

“It can also not get out about the march because I will be in trouble with the national park service and all the agencies but POTUS is going to just call for it ‘unexpectedly,'” she added.

An exhibit released by the Jan. 6 Committee.

Committee member Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) released a draft tweet from Trump as part of the segment, in which he announced both his speech at the rally on the Ellipse and a “March to the Capitol after.”

“The evidence confirms this was not a spontaneous call to action, but rather was a deliberate strategy decided upon in  advance by the President,” she said.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: