7 hours ago
A Shortlist of Federal Data the Trump Administration Has Tampered With or Destroyed
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - OCTOBER 21: A kindergarten room sits empty at Rogers International School as students from that class quarantine at home, according to parents, on October 21, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Stamford Public Schools announced the previous week that a member of the school community had tested positive for COVID-19, although few details were given to the school at large. The school district is continuing the fall semester with a hybrid model, with in-class learning every other day and distance learning at home. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
9 hours ago
Top Trump Education Officials Are Dismantling Public Schools: ‘We’re Going to Have a Lot of Empty School Buildings’
1 day ago
The Medical Science Is Always ‘Uncertain’ When It Pushes Against Supreme Court’s Bias

Election Denier Tries To Make It Easier For Candidates To Challenge Voting Rules

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Rep. Mike Bost (R) (R-IL) before signing legislation creating a safety net for U.S. veterans and prevent them from potentially losing their homes in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on July 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act with members of Congress in attendance. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
By
|
October 8, 2025 12:44 p.m.
10
Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL), who voted in 2020 to overturn the presidential election results, leads a case the Supreme Court heard Wednesday in which he and a couple of Republican electors challenge Illinois’ ballot-counting grace period.

The arguments centered on whether Bost had standing to bring the lawsuit, which challenges Illinois’ policy of counting ballots that are postmarked before, but arrive after, Election Day. If the Court decides he does, which the right-wing majority seemed positioned to do Wednesday, it’ll lower the bar for candidate challenges to election laws. 

Along the way, the justices and attorneys were candid about the political dimensions of voting lawsuits — a sign of how extreme election challenges have become in the Trump era, that old-school Republican voting suppression can be acknowledged frankly.

“Loosening the rules for counting votes like this generally hurts Republican candidates and generally helps Democratic candidates,” Justice Samuel Alito said. 

“Rules that Democrats don’t like tend to operate negatively directly on voters,” said Bost’s attorney and former Bush Solicitor General Paul Clement later in the arguments. “Republicans in a lot of these cases are challenging rules that allow you to keep counting ballots forever or keep the voting places open forever.”

Bost’s best arguments as to the injury he suffers from the grace period is that it might diminish his margin of victory (he’s in an R+5 seat) and that he may choose to spend additional money on poll watchers and other staff during that time. 

“This is a complaint that sort of seems a little bit to be created in order to test the ‘I don’t have to show injury at all’ theory,” Justice Elena Kagan quipped. 

She added that the whole case is “in search of a problem,” pointing to the fact that the Republican National Committee or the Democratic National Committee challenge nearly every voting regulation passed by a battleground state.

Still, the case has brought together odd bedfellows; the ACLU and League of Women Voters are supporting Bost’s case. 

“While the League and its state and local affiliates have fought to advance state laws like the one challenged here, and thus vehemently oppose Petitioners’ position on the merits, they often find themselves in the same position that Representative Bost does here: injured because a challenged election rule materially interferes with their pre-existing core activities and drains resources that would otherwise be deployed elsewhere,” the groups said in an amicus brief.

Those of an election denier bent like Bost see value in a lowered bar to challenge elections too; Judicial Watch, the right-wing group that frequently deals in voter fraud conspiracy theories, joined Bost’s case as it reached the Supreme Court. 

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gave voice to the concern that this case could further erode election integrity, just before midterms President Trump is near-certain to challenge if they go Democrats’ way.

“I worry a little bit practically if we accept that kind of thought, the idea that a candidate is harmed if their margin of error changes even if doesn’t make a difference in the election, that we’re actually opening up avenues for a lot of post election challenges that we wouldn’t otherwise have,” Jackson said. “People who’ve lost the election but they want their margin of defeat to be different or they think it might have been, so now we have litigation.”

10
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
  1. I have to wonder about these folks who want to challenge voting rules and regulations. There were valid reasons why some of these state elections laws were put in place. Usually because of some unforeseen circumstance, weather probably being the main factor. But mailing one’s ballot may be fighting for the top spot.

  2. “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” – Lord Acton

    From what’s presented in the article, I can’t imagine why the League of Women Voters(!) and the American Civil Liberties Union(!) have come out opposing counting all the mailed-in ballots postmarked prior to Election Day. Surely they are aware of how frequent delays in mail delivery take place, and how you can’t predict when something will actually be delivered?? Particularly since Postmaster Dejoy de-joyed the entire system, to make sure those ballots wouldn’t come in on time?

    Whining on how he’d have a bigger margin of victory if they only counted ballots from election day/early in-person voting is undemocratic. It’s Republican. And lately, that means unAmerican.

    I thought it was “the love of power.” Or was that “money”?

  5. It seems like such an obvious way to game an election.

    “Your ballot may be postmarked Oct 20, but due to a routing error through Fairbanks, it only arrived Nov 10 and can’t be counted.”

Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: