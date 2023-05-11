E. Jean Carroll May Sue Trump A Third Time After He Mocked Her On Live TV

E. Jean Carroll may sue former President Donald Trump a third time following his comments about the writer at the Wednesday night CNN town hall, according to the New York Times .

“I never met this woman. I never saw this woman,” Trump said during the CNN interview as he claimed the decades old sexual assault allegation Carroll sued him over is “fake” and a “made-up story.”

Trump also mocked Carroll’s story and called her a “wack job” as the mostly Republican audience laughed and applauded.

“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” Trump said.

Trump's detailed story about the circumstances surrounding E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault allegation against him was bizarre pic.twitter.com/miNoWwrKpE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023

Trump’s comments on CNN came just a day after a Manhattan jury found the former president liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll and awarded her a total of about $5 million in damages — $2 million in damages for her civil battery claim and nearly $3 million for successfully proving her defamation claim against the former president.

Following the verdict, Trump took to his bootleg Twitter platform Truth Social, calling the jury’s decision a “total disgrace” and the trial itself a “witch hunt.”

Carroll told the NYT she was asleep while Trump talked about her during his CNN interview. She said her lawyer sent her the transcript of his comments but that she only read the first paragraph.

“It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people,” Carroll said in an interview with the NYT, adding that she had been “insulted by better people.”

“I am upset on the behalf of young men in America,” Carroll said. “They cannot listen to this balderdash and this old-timey view of women, which is a cave-man view.”

Carroll’s lawyers said Trump’s mocking comments could mean a fresh legal case against him. If Carroll decided to sue him again, she would be filing her third lawsuit against the former president.

The writer and former magazine columnist has an earlier defamation suit against Trump dating back to 2019. That case is still pending and has been postponed indefinitely.