Barr-Appointed Prosecutor Probing Russia Origins Seeks Brennan Communication Docs

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Former CIA director John Brennan (2nd L) and former director of National Intelligence James Clapper (R) arrive at a closed hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee May 16, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing titled, "Evaluating the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on 'Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent Elections.'" (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
December 20, 2019 8:38 a.m.
The federal prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr to look into the origins of the Russia probe is seeking communication records from the CIA relevant to former director John Brennan, the New York Times reported.

According to three people briefed on the matter who spoke to the Times, John Durham, the prosecutor, has asked the CIA for Brennan’s call records, emails and other documents. Durham is reportedly interested in Brennan’s conversations with other officials, including former FBI Director James Comey, about the infamous Christopher Steele dossier.

Durham reportedly wants to know if Brennan ever privately veered from his public remarks about the dossier, but also if there was more debate among intelligence officials about Russian election interference than Brennan has publicly indicated, according to the Times. The decision to scrutinize Brennan will likely raise eyebrows. Durham’s investigation is already viewed as President Trump’s attempt to use the Justice Department for his own political purpose and Brennan has been a frequent target of Trump’s ire.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
