Disgraced Ex-Rep. Hunter Dipped Into Campaign Funds For Bar Tab After Resigning

The disgraced (now-former) Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) apparently couldn’t help himself.

The “Duncan D. Hunter for Congress” committee filed a document to the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday that revealed Hunter had used campaign money to pick up a $137.20 bill at Hawk ‘n’ Dove, a bar in D.C., on January 9.

That was a mere two days after he submitted his letter of resignation and a little over a month after he had pleaded guilty to campaign fund misuse.

Hunter was handed an 11-month prison sentence in March. His abuse of donor money included flights for his pet rabbit, fine dining, and luxury vacations with five women with whom he was having extramarital affairs.

Politico editor Steven Shepard was the first to flag the payment.