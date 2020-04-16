Latest
2 mins ago
Midwest Governors Team Up To Coordinate Reopening Guidelines
52 mins ago
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Signals He’ll Participate In Voting Case After Losing Election
DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 13: Colorado Governor Jared Polis briefs media on the state’s response to COVID-19 at the governor’s residence, at Boettcher Mansion, on April 13, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)
1 hour ago
Jewish Colorado Gov Tears Up At Comparison Of COVID-19 Order To Nazi Germany

Disgraced Ex-Rep. Hunter Dipped Into Campaign Funds For Bar Tab After Resigning

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) walks down the House steps after final votes of the week in the Capitol on February 15, 2018. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
April 16, 2020 3:16 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The disgraced (now-former) Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) apparently couldn’t help himself.

The “Duncan D. Hunter for Congress” committee filed a document to the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday that revealed Hunter had used campaign money to pick up a $137.20 bill at Hawk ‘n’ Dove, a bar in D.C., on January 9.

That was a mere two days after he submitted his letter of resignation and a little over a month after he had pleaded guilty to campaign fund misuse.

Hunter was handed an 11-month prison sentence in March. His abuse of donor money included flights for his pet rabbit, fine dining, and luxury vacations with five women with whom he was having extramarital affairs.

Politico editor Steven Shepard was the first to flag the payment.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: