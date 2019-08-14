Latest
41 mins ago
Cuccinelli Says Statue Of Liberty Poem Was About Europeans
1 hour ago
Pence’s Trusty Spokeswoman Will Move To Defense Dept Next Month
1 hour ago
Sanders Says Coverage Of His Campaign Not Always ‘Fair,’ Successes Get ‘Minimized’
news

Duncan Hunter’s Trial Pushed Until Next Year

SAN DIEGO, CA-AUG 23: Congressman Duncan Hunter walks into the San Diego Federal Courthouse for an arraignment hearing on Thursday, August 23, 2018 in San Diego, CA. Hunter and his wife Margaret are accused of using more than 250,00 in campaign funds for personal use.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images North America
By
August 14, 2019 8:06 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The trial of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who was indicted for misusing campaign funds, has been pushed back until January pending a decision from an appeals court on whether or not to dismiss the case.

According to Politico, Hunter’s lawyers have argued that he is shielded from prosecution by a constitutional provision that involves carrying out legislative duties. They also say that prosectors were motivated to nab the congressman, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, before his reelection in 2018.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Whelan has disagreed with both arguments but pushed the trial date when the attorneys voiced queries about if the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals must first consider their arguments in favor of dismissing the case.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: