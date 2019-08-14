Duncan Hunter’s Trial Pushed Until Next Year

The trial of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who was indicted for misusing campaign funds, has been pushed back until January pending a decision from an appeals court on whether or not to dismiss the case.

According to Politico, Hunter’s lawyers have argued that he is shielded from prosecution by a constitutional provision that involves carrying out legislative duties. They also say that prosectors were motivated to nab the congressman, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, before his reelection in 2018.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Whelan has disagreed with both arguments but pushed the trial date when the attorneys voiced queries about if the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals must first consider their arguments in favor of dismissing the case.