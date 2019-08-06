In Sign Of Hunter’s Weakness, Prominent Republican Jumps Into Race

Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio jumped into the race for Rep. Duncan Hunter’s (R-CA) seat Monday, a sign of the party’s concerns that Hunter’s baggage makes his seat vulnerable.

According to a Politico report, the DeMaio campaign said that it raised more that $100,000 on Monday alone.

“If we don’t change who the nominee is going into the 2020 election, I’m worried Republicans will lose yet another seat,” DeMaio said.

Hunter has been charged with campaign finance violations, and an upcoming trial will likely include salacious details about money he spent on his extramarital affairs.

Democrats came close to flipping the seat in 2018, part of the midterm annihilation where Democrats snatched seven California seat previously in GOP control.