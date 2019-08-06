Latest
33 mins ago
Trump Live-Tweets ‘Fox And Friends’ As Hosts Pummel Obama
45 mins ago
Trump, Ohio Governor Facing Pressure To Act On Guns After Shootings
13 hours ago
El Paso Mayor Says Trump Will Visit The City On Wednesday
news 2020 Elections

In Sign Of Hunter’s Weakness, Prominent Republican Jumps Into Race

SANTEE, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Duncan Hunter(R-CA) speaks to campaign staffers during a visit to one of his headquarters in Santee, CA on November 6, 2018 in Santee, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images North America
By
August 6, 2019 8:41 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio jumped into the race for Rep. Duncan Hunter’s (R-CA) seat Monday, a sign of the party’s concerns that Hunter’s baggage makes his seat vulnerable.

According to a Politico report, the DeMaio campaign said that it raised more that $100,000 on Monday alone.

“If we don’t change who the nominee is going into the 2020 election, I’m worried Republicans will lose yet another seat,” DeMaio said.

Hunter has been charged with campaign finance violations, and an upcoming trial will likely include salacious details about money he spent on his extramarital affairs.

Democrats came close to flipping the seat in 2018, part of the midterm annihilation where Democrats snatched seven California seat previously in GOP control.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: