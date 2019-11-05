Don Jr. Is Fine With Letting Impeachment Play Out: Process Will ‘Vindicate’ My Father

President Donald Trump Jr. made a surprising concession during an interview with “CBS This Morning” Tuesday: the impeachment inquiry should play itself out.

Seizing on a prolific Republican talking point, Trump Jr. harped on the perceived illegitimacy of the impeachment inquiry process and argued that conservatives should just let Democrats crash and burn, arguing his father would be vindicated in the end.

“That’s fine, we can go through the process because the reality — the process is totally gonna vindicate him and I think it’s going to hurt people in the middle,” he said. “There are still reasonable people left in this country, you know, I spend a lot of time with them in middle America. I had someone come up to me at the airport in D.C. who said, ‘I wish they’d just let him do his job.'”

In the same interview, Trump Jr. defended his sister’s assertion last week that her father is surrounded by “spies” in Washington, D.C.

“I think there are a lot of people that are establishment that are looking for their next gig,” he said. “I think Trump is a unique president, I don’t think there’s many like him, and I think the D.C. establishment and the swamp, they realize that after Trump it may go back to normal and they’re protecting themselves on all sides, both sides.”