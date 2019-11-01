Don Young Nuzzles Camera While Avoiding Questions About Impeachment

Rather than answer the question at the center of the House’s impeachment inquiry, Rep. Don Young (R-AK)… nuzzled a videographer’s camera.

“There you go,” the congressman commented to the videographer, smiling.

Until that point, asked several times whether it’s appropriate for the President to ask a foreign government to interfere in American elections, Young just kept walking.

Maybe this is technically considered a “headbutt.” We report, you decide:

Watch Republican Congressman @repdonyoung (R-AK) headbutt the camera when we asked him if it’s okay to ask foreign governments to interfere in our elections. And no, he never answered the question. pic.twitter.com/FWgmkdzycG — MoveOn (@MoveOn) October 31, 2019

Young has a bit of a reputation for this kind of thing. Earlier this year, the congressman shoved Politico’s Melanie Zanona. He “told me to get out of his way ‘damnit’ as I was trying to interview another lawmaker,” Zanona recalled.

And few years ago, Young grabbed a congressional staffer’s arm on video. Then there’s the near folkloric tale of him holding a knife — the blade was closed — to the throat of then-House Speaker John Boehner. (Young tells the story here at 10:18.)

H/t HuffPost.