Don Young Nuzzles Camera While Avoiding Questions About Impeachment

Screenshot/MoveOn
By
|
November 1, 2019 10:36 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rather than answer the question at the center of the House’s impeachment inquiry, Rep. Don Young (R-AK)… nuzzled a videographer’s camera.

“There you go,” the congressman commented to the videographer, smiling.

Until that point, asked several times whether it’s appropriate for the President to ask a foreign government to interfere in American elections, Young just kept walking.

Maybe this is technically considered a “headbutt.” We report, you decide:

Young has a bit of a reputation for this kind of thing. Earlier this year, the congressman shoved Politico’s Melanie Zanona. He “told me to get out of his way ‘damnit’ as I was trying to interview another lawmaker,” Zanona recalled.

And few years ago, Young grabbed a congressional staffer’s arm on video. Then there’s the near folkloric tale of him holding a knife — the blade was closed — to the throat of then-House Speaker John Boehner. (Young tells the story here at 10:18.)

H/t HuffPost

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
