Trump Jr. Is Writing A Book Due Out Just In Time For Holiday Gift Shopping

Donald Trump Jr. is penning a book called “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” slated for release just in time for the holiday shopping season.

According to CNN, Trump Jr. says his tome “will expose all the tricks that the left uses to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square, from online ‘shadow banning’ to fake accusations of ‘hate speech.'”

This is the book the leftist elites don’t want you to read! Pre-order now https://t.co/FUR4Bp95OP pic.twitter.com/veDM3lOlBI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 22, 2019

The scion of the Trump clan has long been yelling about his treatment on social media platforms, once writing an Instagram caption longer than the Gettysburg Address to protest his alleged “censorship.”