UNITED STATES - JUNE 19: FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Dirksen Building on oversight of the FBI. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
28 mins ago
DOJ Formally Instructs Mueller To Limit His Upcoming Congressional Testimony
34 mins ago
City Council Of Charlotte, Host Of 2020 GOP Convention, Votes To Condemn Trump
1 hour ago
A Budget Deal Has Been Reached — Now We Wait And See If Trump Scuttles It
Trump Jr. Is Writing A Book Due Out Just In Time For Holiday Gift Shopping

Scott Olson/Getty Images North America
By
July 23, 2019 8:39 am

Donald Trump Jr. is penning a book called “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” slated for release just in time for the holiday shopping season.

According to CNN, Trump Jr. says his tome “will expose all the tricks that the left uses to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square, from online ‘shadow banning’ to fake accusations of ‘hate speech.'”

The scion of the Trump clan has long been yelling about his treatment on social media platforms, once writing an Instagram caption longer than the Gettysburg Address to protest his alleged “censorship.”

