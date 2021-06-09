House Committee Drops Transcript From McGahn’s Closed Door Hearing

The House Judiciary Committee has released the transcript of the closed-door June 4 hearing with Don McGahn, the former White House counsel.

“Mr. McGahn provided the Committee with substantial new information—including firsthand accounts of President Trump’s increasingly out of control behavior, and insight into concerns that the former President’s conduct could expose both Trump and McGahn to criminal liability,” said committee chair Jerry Nadler in a release. “Mr. McGahn also confirmed that President Trump lied when he denied the accuracy of the Mueller report, and admitted that he was the source for a Washington Post report that confirmed Trump’s direction to McGahn to remove the Special Counsel.”

