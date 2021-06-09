Latest
House Committee Drops Transcript From McGahn’s Closed Door Hearing

on August 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.
White House Counsel Don McGahn in August 2018. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
June 9, 2021 4:05 p.m.

The House Judiciary Committee has released the transcript of the closed-door June 4 hearing with Don McGahn, the former White House counsel.

“Mr. McGahn provided the Committee with substantial new information—including firsthand accounts of President Trump’s increasingly out of control behavior, and insight into concerns that the former President’s conduct could expose both Trump and McGahn to criminal liability,” said committee chair Jerry Nadler in a release. “Mr. McGahn also confirmed that President Trump lied when he denied the accuracy of the Mueller report, and admitted that he was the source for a Washington Post report that confirmed Trump’s direction to McGahn to remove the Special Counsel.”

Read the transcript here:

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Comments
