Latest
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
5 hours ago
Biden Unveils Economic Plan To Tackle Racial Inequality
6 hours ago
‘Obvious Anti-Semitic Attack’: Ossoff Slams Perdue’s Ad Showing Him With Fake Enlarged Nose
7 hours ago
Schumer Condemns Provision For FBI Headquarters In Already ‘Stingy’ Relief Bill

Don Jr. Temporarily Muzzled On Twitter For Peddling Bogus Trump-Friendly COVID-19 Claims

during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. This is the second of three presidential debates scheduled prior to the November 8th election.
President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr. (Photo by Rick Wilking-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
July 28, 2020 10:33 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Twitter has slapped temporary restrictions on Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, for posting a video published by far-right media outlet Breitbart News that peddled false information about COVID-19.

Trump’s spokesperson, Andrew Surabian, flagged Twitter’s notification to the President’s eldest son informing him that he had violated its policy on “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.”

Trump will be restricted from tweeting, retweeting, following new accounts and liking posts for 12 hours.

“Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today and they’re continuing to engage in open election interference – full stop,” Surabian tweeted.

The move is part of Twitter’s crackdown on the Breitbart video, which pushes bogus claims from self-identified “doctors” asserting that people “don’t need masks” because hydroxychloroquine, the President’s purported miracle drug, will “cure” COVID-19. The President himself retweeted the video on Monday night before Twitter deleted it.

Health experts have emphasized the importance of wearing masks to curb transmission of the coronavirus, and numerous studies have found no evidence that hydroxychloroquine is an effective remedy, shattering two of the President’s attempts to play down the pandemic by refusing to wear facial coverings in public and touting hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the virus. Trump has only recently come around to wearing masks.

“Tweets with the video are in violation of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told TPM in an emailed statement. As part of the policy, Twitter pledges to “prioritize removing content when it has a clear call to action that could directly pose a risk to people’s health or well-being.”

Facebook and YouTube also took down the video on their platforms.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30