Dominion CEO Drags Fox For Boosting Election Fraud Lies: ‘They Knew The Truth’

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: President and CEO of Dominion Voting Systems John Poulos testifies during a hearing before the House Administration Committee January 9, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The commi... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: President and CEO of Dominion Voting Systems John Poulos testifies during a hearing before the House Administration Committee January 9, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "2020 Election Security-Perspectives from Voting System Vendors and Experts." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
October 24, 2022 1:26 p.m.

Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos is accusing Fox News of knowingly fueling fake MAGA conspiracy theories that claimed his voting tech firm hacked the 2020 election and stole it from ex-President Donald Trump.

Poulos, who is suing Fox and several of its top anchors for defamation in a $1.6 billion suit, asserted during a pre-taped “60 Minutes” interview that aired on Sunday that the “easiest part” of his lawsuit is proving that the right-wing network knew it was spreading “lies” about Dominion.

“We told them. We told them in real time,” Poulos said. “Others told them. Government officials told them. Partisan government officials told them. People inside the Trump administration told them. Local election officials on both sides of the aisle told them.”

“This is not a matter of not knowing the truth,” he added. “They knew the truth.”

Lee Levine, a retired First Amendment lawyer whose old firm is representing Dominion in the Fox lawsuit, told “60 Minutes” that beginning on Nov. 12, 2020, Dominion sent information sheets “on a regular basis” to every Fox producer on every show that was hosting Sidney Powell and ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani – aka the loudest proponents of the Dominion conspiracy theories (besides Trump himself).

Poulos said he and his employees have been “put into danger” due to the lies Fox amplified, which sparked threats that have continued to this day, nearly two years after the election.

“This is something that continues to happen every single day for us,” he said. “Last Friday we had an office on lockdown.”

