Latest
4 hours ago
How Misinformation About COVID Vaccines And Pregnancy Took Root Early On And Why It Won’t Go Away
6 hours ago
The Christian Right Fires A Warning Shot At Senate Republicans
7 hours ago
Why The Fake Electors Are About A Lot More Than Fake Electors

DOJ Sues Navarro To Force Him To Hand Over Official WH Records On Personal Email Account

Ex-Trump White House advisor Peter Navarro talks to the media as he leaves federal court on June 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
August 4, 2022 10:20 a.m.

But his emails!

The Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit against former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro on Wednesday alleging that he had used “at least one non-official” ProtonMail email account while working for the White House and, in violation of the Presidential Records Act (PRA), had failed to turn over the records he’d sent and received on that account at the end of the Trump administration.

“Mr. Navarro is wrongfully retaining Presidential records that are the property of the United States, and which constitute part of the permanent historical record of the prior administration,” the prosecutors wrote in their complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The prosecutors stated that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the agency to which Navarro was supposed to turn over the emails, became aware of the ex-official’s ProtonMail account late last year through the investigation being held by the House’s subcommittee on the government’s COVID-19 response.

Navarro allegedly ignored NARA’s subsequent requests for the emails.

The complaint noted that the Justice Department had taken steps to avoid resorting to litigation by reaching out to Navarro on June 1 asking for the emails.

According to the prosecutors, Navarro’s legal team, after sifting through the emails on the ProtonMail account, told the DOJ on July 25 that the private server had between 200 and 250 records, approximately, that fell under the PRA.

However, Navarro’s lawyers refused to hand over any of the records unless the government promised their client a “grant of immunity” in exchange for them, the prosecutors alleged.

The complaint asked the court to order Navarro to hand over the documents.

The DOJ’s lawsuit is an unwelcome addition to the legal woes Navarro’s already grappling with with the federal government, which charged him with criminal contempt of Congress in June for stonewalling the House Jan. 6 Committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack.

Navarro has pleaded not guilty to the contempt charges.

Read the DOJ’s new lawsuit below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: