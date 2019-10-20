New DOJ Doc Shows McGahn And Don Jr. Never Testified In Front Of Mueller’s Grand Jury

Former White House Counsel Don McGahn and Donald Trump Jr. never testified before Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury in the Russia probe, according to newly released court documents from the Justice Department.

The document, made publicly available on Sunday, is part of the department’s court battle with the House Judiciary Committee over the release of grand jury materials in Muller’s investigation.

In the filing, Associate Deputy Attorney General for the DOJ Bradley Weinsheimer formally declares that neither McGahn nor Don Jr. gave testimonies in front of Mueller’s grand jury.

“Don McGahn did not testify before the grand jury,” the document states, followed by redacted text in the paragraph, then: “Donald Trump, Jr. also did not testify before the grand jury.”

Read the filing, first posted by the Hill, below: