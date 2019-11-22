Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Weighs In On Holmes, Yovanovitch With A Heaping Dose Of Insults
1 hour ago
Bolton Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Speculation Over His Testimony Intentions
2 hours ago
Citing Impeachment, House Argues SCOTUS Should Not Shield Trump Tax Returns

DOJ IG Finds FBI Lawyer May Have Altered Carter Page Surveillance Document

on June 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: U.S. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz arrives before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 18, 2018 in Wa... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: U.S. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz arrives before testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. According to a report by Horowitz, former FBI Director James Comey and other top officials did not follow standard procedures in their handling of the 2016 investigation into Hillary ClintonÕs email server, but did not find any evidence of political bias. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 22, 2019 10:21 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Justice Department inspector general has uncovered evidence that an FBI lawyer might have altered a document related to a court’s approval of a request to surveil a Trump campaign adviser in 2016, the Washington Post reported. 

However DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded that the alteration did not have an impact on the validity of the surveillance application, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told the Post.

The finding is included in a draft of Horowitz’s report on his review of the FBI’s Russia investigation. The report will be made public Dec. 9, and the Senate Judiciary Committee plans to hold a hearing on the report Dec. 11. CNN was first to report on this finding.

The FBI employee was a low-level lawyer in the Office of General Counsel. He reportedly told the Justice Department that he had documents to bolster a claim he made in the application to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Horowitz found that the lawyer actually did not have the documentation he needed and then altered an email to cover it up, the Post reported.

The employee was forced out of the FBI after the mistake and coverup was identified, according to the Post.

In his report Horowitz will say that the alteration did not affect the validity of the application and the document had a “proper legal and factual basis,” in the Post’s words.

It’s a detail that’s inconvenient to Trump allies. And while the Post initially reported that the FBI employee being investigated worked for former Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok, a hated figure in Trump world, the Post later corrected its report to state that the lawyer in question was “a low-level lawyer in the Office of General Counsel and did not report to the deputy assistant director.”

Nonetheless, Trump already claimed victory and vindication during a lengthy interview with Fox News on Friday morning.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: