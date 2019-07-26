Turning Point USA Aide Booted Over Phony Presidential Seal Snafu

Turning Point USA has fired an aide it deemed responsible for an embarrassing incident Tuesday when the presidential seal projected behind President Donald Trump was actually doctored to include Russian and golfing imagery.

“We did let the individual go,” a Turning Points spokesman told The Washington Post. “I don’t think it was malicious intent, but nevertheless.”

The spokesman blamed the incident on a hasty Google search for the seal.

Charles Leazott, a former Republican who created the image to blow off steam after the 2016 election, isn’t buying the explanation.

“That’s a load of crap,” he told the Post. “You have to look for this. There’s no way this was an accident is all I’m saying.”

Leazott had no idea his graphic had been used until he was inundated with messages after the event. A picture of Trump standing before the fake seal is now his computer background.

“I’ve got to be honest, I am so tickled in the most petty way possible that the President of the United States, who I despise, stood up and gave a talk in front of this graphic,” he said. “Whoever put that up is my absolute hero.”

The eagle in the fake seal has two heads, bearing a close resemblance to the bird featured on the Russian coat of arms. It’s also clutching a bundle of golf clubs in its talons, in lieu of the usual arrows. A banner above the bird reads: “45 es un títere” in Spanish, or “45 is a puppet.”