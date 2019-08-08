Trump Announces Deputy DNI Director Sue Gordon’s Resignation

Latest
August 8, 2019 6:34 pm
President Donald Trump announced Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon’s resignation on Thursday.

“I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her,” Trump tweeted. “Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15, which coincides with the retirement of Dan Coats.”

Trump had announced near the end of July that DNI Director Dan Coates was stepping down. The President had planned on replacing Coates with Trump loyalist Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), then abruptly dropped him last week.

