DNC Ups The Ante With New Debate Rules Aimed At Narrowing Crowded Field

September 23, 2019 4:36 pm
The Democratic National Committee on Monday announced new rules requiring higher polling numbers and fundraising minimums to participate in November’s presidential primary debate.

While candidates needed to reach only 2 percent support in four DNC-approved polls to be invited on the debate stage in September and October, now candidates must reach 3 percent in four polls or 5 percent in two single-state polls in the early primary states (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada).

The number of required unique donors has also increased from 130,000 to 165,000.

The November debate follows the debates on October 15 and 16 in Ohio.

According to NBC News, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Andrew Yang, and Tom Steyer have qualified for the October debates.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
