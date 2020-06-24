Latest
6 hours ago
Bolton: ‘Incomprehensible’ For Trump To Throw Rallies Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
6 hours ago
Feds Say ‘No Option’ For Testing Support In PA County As Cases Reach New National High
Erick Valerio, of Ronkonkoma, shouts before protestors walk down Old Country Road from Westbury towards Garden City in the death of George Floyd, Saturday, June 6, 2020.
7 hours ago
So…Why Hasn’t There Been A COVID Spike From The Protests?

DNC Announces A Scaled Back, Mostly Virtual Convention In Milwaukee

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Balloons fall over delegates and attendees at the end of the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democr... PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Balloons fall over delegates and attendees at the end of the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Philadelphia, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Democratic National Convention kicked off July 25. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 24, 2020 7:23 p.m.

The Democratic National Convention Committee on Wednesday announced that it’s scaling back its convention scheduled in late August as COVID-19 cases spike in several cities.

The Democratic National Convention was originally planned to be held at the Fiserve Forum, a professional basketball arena, in Milwaukee. The DNC said that convention proceedings will be moved to the much smaller Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will still accept the nomination in Milwaukee, but the city will serve as the site for “both live broadcasts and curated content” from other satellite locations across the country. This year’s Democratic National Convention will consist of four nights of programming from Aug. 17 to 20.

“Unlike this President, Joe Biden and Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement. “I couldn’t be prouder of the way our team has organized and mobilized to get out the vote and ensure a successful convention anchored in Wisconsin, and I’m grateful for the extraordinary leadership of our partners in the city of Milwaukee. Donald Trump’s days in the Oval Office are numbered.”

Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said in a statement that the former VP “intends to proudly accept” his party’s nomination in Milwaukee.

“The city of Milwaukee has been an incredible partner and we are committed to highlighting Wisconsin as a key battleground state at our convention this August,” O’Malley Dillon said in the statement.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30