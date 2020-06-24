DNC Announces A Scaled Back, Mostly Virtual Convention In Milwaukee

The Democratic National Convention Committee on Wednesday announced that it’s scaling back its convention scheduled in late August as COVID-19 cases spike in several cities.

The Democratic National Convention was originally planned to be held at the Fiserve Forum, a professional basketball arena, in Milwaukee. The DNC said that convention proceedings will be moved to the much smaller Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will still accept the nomination in Milwaukee, but the city will serve as the site for “both live broadcasts and curated content” from other satellite locations across the country. This year’s Democratic National Convention will consist of four nights of programming from Aug. 17 to 20.

“Unlike this President, Joe Biden and Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement. “I couldn’t be prouder of the way our team has organized and mobilized to get out the vote and ensure a successful convention anchored in Wisconsin, and I’m grateful for the extraordinary leadership of our partners in the city of Milwaukee. Donald Trump’s days in the Oval Office are numbered.”

Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said in a statement that the former VP “intends to proudly accept” his party’s nomination in Milwaukee.

“The city of Milwaukee has been an incredible partner and we are committed to highlighting Wisconsin as a key battleground state at our convention this August,” O’Malley Dillon said in the statement.