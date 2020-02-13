Latest
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director of European affairs at the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, testify during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry of President Trump in Longworth Building on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
29 mins ago
Trump’s Attacks Are ‘Designed To Intimidate And Punish’ Vindman, His Lawyer Says
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Former CIA director John Brennan (2nd L) and former director of National Intelligence James Clapper (R) arrive at a closed hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee May 16, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing titled, "Evaluating the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on 'Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent Elections.'" (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
52 mins ago
New Clues Emerge About Barr’s Investigate The Investigators Jihad
2 hours ago
Barr Says Trump Tweets Make It ‘Impossible’ For Him To Do His Job

Newly Released Documents Detail DNC’s Involvement With Botched Iowa Caucus App

Precinct Chair Carl Voss shows the phone app he used for the Iowa Caucus to news media at the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters on February 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Precinct Chair Carl Voss shows the phone app he used for the Iowa Caucus to news media at the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters on February 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Ser... Precinct Chair Carl Voss shows the phone app he used for the Iowa Caucus to news media at the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters on February 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 13, 2020 6:20 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Documents exchanged between the Democratic National Committee and the developer of the app that caused disarray during the Iowa caucuses last week details the involvement that national party officials had over the app’s development.

The results of the Iowa caucuses have yet to be made official more than a week later after a slew of issues related to the app. In the days following the Iowa caucus, DNC chair Tom Perez has blamed the Iowa Democratic Party and the app developer, Shadow Inc., for the snafu.

According to a Yahoo News report Thursday, a copy of the contract between Shadow and the Iowa Democratic Party — obtained by an unaffiliated Democratic operative in Iowa — signed Oct. 14 shows that the company agreed to work with the DNC.

“Consultant agrees to work with the DNC Services Corporation / Democratic National Committee (‘DNC’) on an on-going basis as Consultant develops the software,” the contract reads, according to Yahoo News.

The contract also details Shadow Inc.’s agreement to grant the DNC access to its software for testing purposes, saying that the app developer will “provide DNC continual access to review the Consultant’s system configurations, security and  system logs, system designs, data flow designs, security controls (preventative and detective), and operational plans for how the Consultant will use and run the Software for informational dissemination, pre-registration, tabulation, and reporting throughout the caucus process.”

Read Yahoo News’ report here.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: