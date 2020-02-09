Latest
48 mins ago
Giuliani: You’ll See What Trump Did Was ‘Perfectly Justifiable’ Over Next Couple Months
2 hours ago
Graham: DOJ ‘Process’ Set Up For Giuliani To Send Biden Dirt To Barr
4 hours ago
Biden Denies Attacking Buttigieg In Campaign Ad: ‘Pete’s Been Attacking Me’

DNC Chair Says He Won’t Resign But That He’s ‘Mad As Hell’ About Iowa Caucuses

on April 4, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee.
MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 04: Tom Perez, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, speaks as people gather during an event to mark the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination April 4, 2018 in M... MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 04: Tom Perez, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, speaks as people gather during an event to mark the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination April 4, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee. The city is commemorating King on the anniversary of his assassination that took place on April 4, 1968 at the Lorraine Motel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 9, 2020 3:26 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

DNC chair Tom Perez told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a Sunday morning interview that he will “absolutely not” resign despite criticism in light of the Iowa caucuses, which have yet to declare an official Democratic winner.

After saying that the Iowa caucuses debacle was “undeniably unacceptable” and that he’s “mad as hell,” Perez was asked if Iowa is on the verge of losing its first in the nation caucus status.

“Well, that’s the conversation that will absolutely happen after this election cycle,” Perez said. “And after the last election cycle, we had a conversation about two really important things, superdelegate reform, and the primary caucus issue that we’re discussing now. And that’s going to happen again, I have no doubt about it, because it’s very necessary.”

Asked if he takes any responsibility for the Iowa caucuses debacle, Perez replied “sure” but that “the Iowa Democratic Party runs the actual election.”

After Tapper pointed out that the DNC approved the plan, Perez said that the “DNC did a number of things in connection with the plan” and that it said no to a “virtual caucus” where people could vote over the phone due to cybersecurity concerns.

Perez added that the app that led Iowa’s Democratic Party to hold off on releasing results Monday night was “with hindsight, not nearly enough” pressure-tested.

Watch Perez’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: