DNC Announces Speakers For Largely Virtual Convention

By
|
August 11, 2020 10:32 a.m.

The Democratic National Convention next week features speeches from the Obamas, the Clintons and Biden’s most formidable competitor for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT). Biden’s much-anticipated running mate, who has not yet been named, is also scheduled to address the convention on Wednesday.

The schedule, provided by Democratic officials involved in the planning, includes speeches from several of the women who had made a list of potential running mates for the former Vice President, including the reportedly short-listed Sens. Kamala Harris (CA) and Elizabeth Warren (MA), as well as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (MI). Other contenders for the position slated to speak at next week’s convention include Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms. Former Obama national security adviser, Susan Rice, is not mentioned in the list of speakers.

In an effort to unite the Democratic establishment with a delegation of political progressives, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York lawmaker who has become a firebrand progressive voice especially among young voters, is also scheduled to deliver remarks. 

Sanders, whose primary role is likely to shore up support among more liberal skeptics, is expected to speak on Monday night just before Michelle Obama.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a prominent critic of President Donald Trump’s bungled response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 160,000 people, will also speak on Monday.

Former President Bill Clinton will speak on Tuesday, after Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general who briefly oversaw the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is expected to speak on Wednesday, the same evening that Biden’s VP pick is slotted to speak.

Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York.
