DNC Announces 2020 Dems Eligible For Next Round Of Primary Debates

The Democratic National Committee announced on Wednesday the 2020 Democratic candidates who qualify to participate in the next round of debates.
The list is largely the same as that of the June debates. However, Montana Governor Steve Bullock made the cut this time around, and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) suspended his 2020 campaign last week.
The debates will be hosted by CNN on July 30 and 31 at 8:00 PM EST.
The qualifying candidates:
- Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO)
- Former Vice President Joe Biden*
- Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)*
- Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana (D)
- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg*
- Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro*
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD)
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)*
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)*
- Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)*
- Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado
- Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington*
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)*
- Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX)*
- Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH)
- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)*
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)*
- Author Marianne Williamson*
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang*