DNC Announces 2020 Dems Eligible For Next Round Of Primary Debates

The Democratic National Committee announced on Wednesday the 2020 Democratic candidates who qualify to participate in the next round of debates.

The list is largely the same as that of the June debates. However, Montana Governor Steve Bullock made the cut this time around, and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) suspended his 2020 campaign last week.

The debates will be hosted by CNN on July 30 and 31 at 8:00 PM EST.

The qualifying candidates: