Latest
Palm trees are seen across a lawn at Mar-a-Lago where President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are meeting, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
1 hour ago
Feds Signal National Security Interest In Mar-a-Lago Intruder Case
on July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Judge Reveals New Info About Trump Voter Fraud Panel Communications
2 hours ago
Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Leave White House At End Of The Month
news 2020 Elections

DNC Announces Which 20 Presidential Candidates Qualified For First Debate

during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight is the final debate ahead of Election Day on November 8.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America
By
June 13, 2019 6:06 pm

The Democratic National Committee unveiled on Thursday the 20 Democratic candidates who are qualified to participate in the primary debates.

The candidates are:

  • Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO)
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden*
  • Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)*
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg*
  • Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro*
  • New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
  • Former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD)
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)*
  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)*
  • Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)*
  • Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado
  • Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington*
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)*
  • Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX)*
  • Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH)
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)*
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)*
  • Author Marianne Williamson*
  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang*

Candidates who didn’t make the cut:

  • Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana
  • Former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-AL)
  • Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA)
  • Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam

According to the DNC, candidates marked with asterisks were qualified to participate in the debates both through polling and grassroots fundraising thresholds, while the other candidates qualified only through polling.

The first debate block will be held on June 26 and 27 at 9 PM EST and broadcast on NBC.

The debate moderators will be NBC hosts Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: