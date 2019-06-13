DNC Announces Which 20 Presidential Candidates Qualified For First Debate

The Democratic National Committee unveiled on Thursday the 20 Democratic candidates who are qualified to participate in the primary debates.

The candidates are:

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden*

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)*

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg*

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro*

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)*

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)*

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)*

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado

Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington*

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)*

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX)*

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)*

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)*

Author Marianne Williamson*

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang*

Candidates who didn’t make the cut:

Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana

Former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-AL)

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA)

Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam

According to the DNC, candidates marked with asterisks were qualified to participate in the debates both through polling and grassroots fundraising thresholds, while the other candidates qualified only through polling.

The first debate block will be held on June 26 and 27 at 9 PM EST and broadcast on NBC.

The debate moderators will be NBC hosts Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart.