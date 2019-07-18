Latest
DNC Warns 2020 Candidates Not To Use Russian-Created FaceApp

Annie Rice/AP
By
July 18, 2019 8:59 am

The DNC’s security chief warned 2020 candidates not to use the Russian-developed FaceApp, an application that lets users transform photos of themselves to see what they’d look like as old people, among other things.

According to CNN, Bob Lord told the presidential hopefuls that “the novelty is not without risk,” out of concern that the data will be misused by the app’s Russian developers.

“It’s not clear at this point what the privacy risks are, but what is clear is that the benefits of avoiding the app outweigh the risks,” he added.

The DNC was famously hacked by Russian actors during the 2016 election, and has since taken steps to gird itself and the many candidates for similar attacks leading up to the 2020 contest.

