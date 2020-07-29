Latest
26 mins ago
MSNBC Host Throws Down With Pro-Trump Democrat: ‘I Like To Traffic In Facts’
2 hours ago
From Masking Naysayer to COVID Victim: The Louie Gohmert Story
3 hours ago
Navarro Fires Back At CNN Q’s About Doctor Trump Boosted: I Won’t Be ‘Prop In This Circus’

Census Director: Bureau Had Nothing To Do With Trump’s New Anti-Immigrant Policy

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: U.S Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham testifies before the House Oversight Committee on July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC.The hearing focused on the recent push by the Trump administration to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, which has since been abandoned. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: U.S Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham testifies before the House Oversight Committee on July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. The hearing focused on the recent push by the Trump administra... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 24: U.S Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham testifies before the House Oversight Committee on July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. The hearing focused on the recent push by the Trump administration to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, which has since been abandoned. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 29, 2020 1:59 p.m.

The Census Bureau was not involved in the creation of a new Trump policy that will allow the 2020 count to be used to boost the electoral advantage of white rural voters, according to the Wednesday testimony of its top official.

Asked at a House hearing whether he or other Census Bureau officials provided input on the policy, Director Steve Dillingham said he “certainly” did not, nor was he aware of anyone else at the bureau contributing to it.

That answer, however, included a caveat. In June the White House installed two new political appointees at the bureau — an extraordinary move given that there are usually only only four or five political appointees at the bureau total.

Dillingham said he couldn’t speak to their actions prior to them joining the bureau.

The two appointees, Nathaniel Cogley and Adam Korzeniewski, who were at the Commerce Department prior to the shift, have questionable backgrounds for their current senior bureau roles that included very partisan activity.

President Trump last week ordered the bureau to remove undocumented immigrants from the count from the 2020 census that will be used to determine how many House seats each state gets. That will decrease the amount of congressional representation in diverse, immigrant-rich states get and increase the representation for the whiter, more rural parts of the country.

The policy faces an uphill battle in the courts. There are also many questions about its feasibility, as the Census Bureau will have to use existing government records to determine the number of undocumented immigrants in each state.

Earlier in the hearing, former Census Bureau directors testified they were concerned that the extra work being imposed on the bureau was jeopardizing the accuracy of the count, particularly as the bureau also faces major challenges with the pandemic.

Dillingham said that was not “formally” made aware of the new policy until Trump issued that memo. He only initially found out that the plan was in the works when it was publicly reported a few days prior to that announcement.

“I was waiting to learn more,” Dillingham said, recalling when he learned from the media that the Trump administration was working on the policy.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30