DHS Investigates Hand Drawn Swastika Found In DC Headquarters

The Department of Homeland Security is conducting an investigation into a hand drawn swastika that was discovered on the third-floor of the Washington, D.C. headquarters on Friday, CNN reported.

CNN obtained a copy of the email circulated by Principal Deputy Undersecretary for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy in response to the incident, informing employees about what happened and how the department intended to handle the issue.

“Unfortunately, today a hand drawn swastika was located on the third floor,” Murphy wrote in the email, according to CNN. “First, I want to repeat what (Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis David Glawe), the Secretary, and many others in the Department have said in the past: there is no room in the workplace for such symbols of hate. And there is no room in the workplace for those who ascribe to such a thing. I have communicated with USIA Glawe, who is currently in Israel, and he is disgusted by what has happened.”