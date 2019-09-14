DHS Investigates Hand Drawn Swastika Found In DC Headquarters

The Department of Homeland Security is conducting an investigation into a hand drawn swastika that was discovered on the third-floor of the Washington, D.C. headquarters on Friday, CNN reported.
CNN obtained a copy of the email circulated by Principal Deputy Undersecretary for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy in response to the incident, informing employees about what happened and how the department intended to handle the issue.
Murphy told employees the Nazi hate symbol would be removed and staff and cleaning personnel would be questioned about whether they saw anything related to the incident. Murphy also laid out next steps– the department’s inspector general would be notified, the DHS Insider Threat Program would be asked to “take steps as appropriate” and the department’s Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties would be contacted for advise.
Read the full CNN report here.