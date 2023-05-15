DeSantis Shades Trump’s Obsession With 2020: ‘We Must Reject the Culture of Losing’

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) threw jabs at former president Donald Trump at a GOP fundraiser in Iowa over the weekend, calling out Trump’s fixation on the 2020 election and MAGAworld grievances.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) threw jabs at former president Donald Trump at a GOP fundraiser in Iowa over the weekend, calling out Trump’s fixation on the 2020 election and MAGAworld grievances.

On Saturday, DeSantis, who’s expected to announce his run for president any day now, appeared at a picnic fundraiser for Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) in Sioux Center, Iowa. He used his speech to go after Trump’s entire political schtick.

“Governing is not about entertaining,” he said. “Governing is not about building a brand or talking on social media or virtue signaling. It’s ultimately about winning and producing results.”

He also took the opportunity to chastise the GOP which, united under Trump and election denialism, suffered damaging losses during the midterm elections.

“We must reject the culture of losing that has impact our party in recent years,” he said. “The time for excuses is over. If we get distracted, if we focus the election on the past or on other side issues, then I think the Democrats are going to beat us again.”

Saturday’s speech built upon jabs the two have been throwing at each other for some time now as DeSantis gears up for an announcement.

Trump has been blasting the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social for months. But in February, he took the attacks a step further by reposting content alleging that DeSantis groomed “high school girls” when he worked at a private high school between 2001 and 2002.

Since then, Trump has advanced pointed jabs at the governor while DeSantis has mostly thrown light shade back in his direction as he attempts to court Trump’s devoted fanbase. Last month, for example, the former president rolled out endorsements from several lawmakers from Florida’s congressional delegation, and even flexed the achievement through a group dinner that was later posted on social media.

Trump was slated to host a separate event in Des Moines, Iowa, that same day. But…it was canceled.

He did, however, provide an exclusive interview to the newly launched D.C.-based media startup The Messenger, which was released Monday morning. On DeSantis, he kept it simple: “He’s got no personality,” he said. “And I don’t think he’s got a lot of political skill.”