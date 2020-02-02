Latest
14 mins ago
Pompeo: Booting NPR Reporter From Press Pool Sends ‘A Perfect Message’
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 23: Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is interviewed during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort in Oxon Hill, Md., on February 23, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
GOP Chair Won’t Defend Her Uncle Mitt Romney After Witness Vote Backlash
3 hours ago
O’Brien Is ‘Very Confident’ No One At NSC Leaked Details Of Bolton’s Book

Dershowitz Insists His Stunning Senate Trial Assertion Was ‘Deliberately Distorted’

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: In this screenshot taken from a Senate Television webcast, legal counsel for President Donald Trump, Alan Dershowitz answers a question from a senator during impeachment proceedings in th... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: In this screenshot taken from a Senate Television webcast, legal counsel for President Donald Trump, Alan Dershowitz answers a question from a senator during impeachment proceedings in the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senators have 16 hours to submit written questions to the House managers and the President's defense team. (Photo by Senate Television via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 2, 2020 3:47 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz clashed with Fox News’ Chris Wallace over the stunning assertion he made last week during the Senate impeachment trial, arguing that “if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

When Wallace pressed him on why he got “into this question of whether or not the President thinks his reelection is in the public interest” given how that seems to imply that “somehow that gives him an extra level of immunity,” Dershowitz pushed back.

“If the President did something completely lawful, the fact that part of his motivation may have been to help his election cannot be the quid pro quo,” Dershowitz said. “That’s what I said.”

Dershowitz went on to say that his stunning assertion, which added to the controversy behind his notorious flip-flopping on what constitutes an impeachable offense, was “deliberately distorted” because “they saw that I was having an impact on some of the senators.”

After Dershowitz insisted that he didn’t argue that Trump could get away with criminal actions, Wallace said he doesn’t “even know why intent is an issue and why you got into it.”

“Because I was asked,” Dershowitz said.

Wallace hit back by telling Dershowitz that his point is that “the activity is what you say is the key.”

“If it’s criminal or criminal-like activity, then it can be impeachable,” Wallace said. “If it’s not criminal activity, it doesn’t matter what the motive is.”

Watch Dershowitz’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: