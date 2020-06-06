Officer Charged With Floyd’s Murder May Have Voted Illegally In FL In 2016, 2018

Latest
June 6, 2020 11:57 a.m.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — who was charged with murder after he knelt on George Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes — may have voted illegally in Florida, where he owns property, in the last two elections.

According to a new report in Minneapolis’ Star Tribune, an attorney in Florida has alerted state prosecutors to the possible illegal votes in 2016 and 2018. State records show that Chauvin is an active voter in the state of Florida and is affiliated with the Florida Republican Party.

Chauvin reportedly owns property in Oakdale, Minnesota as well as Windermere, Florida. The Florida attorney Dan Helm told the Star Tribune that he checked the Orange County Florida voting file after learning about the Windermere property.

“When I learned he voted here to influence our elections, while living in Minnesota, I was outraged,” Helm told the Star Tribune.

Chauvin is one of the four officers charged in George Floyd’s death, though Chauvin’s charges are the most serious. He was captured in video footage pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee for nearly 10 minutes while Floyd shouted that he couldn’t breathe and called out for his mother. Floyd was initially taken into police custody for allegedly using counterfeit money to buy food.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s special projects editor, based in New York. Previously, she was a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and formerly covered education for The News-Gazette in Illinois.
